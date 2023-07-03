Ferroelectric RAM Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group, titled “Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global ferroelectric RAM market size reached US$ 313.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 381.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.

Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FRAM), also known as a FeRAM, is a type of memory that utilizes a ferroelectric film instead of a dielectric layer to achieve non volatility. It is similar in construction to dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). FRAM memory cells are made up of a bit line and a capacitor connected to a plate. FRAM offers various advantages, such as faster write performance, high endurance, greater data reliability and more write-erase cycles.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Infineon Technologies AG, International Business Machines Corporation, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, application and end-use.

Breakup by Type:

Serial Memory

Parallel Memory

Others

Breakup by Application:

Mass Storage

Embedded Storage

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Security Systems

Energy Meters

Smart Cards

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

