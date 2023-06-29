Ferrosilicon Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Ferrosilicon Market Overview 2023-2028

The global ferrosilicon market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2023-2028.

Ferrosilicon is a specialized ferroalloy comprising mainly of iron and silicon (Si). Its production involves smelting a blend of iron ore, silicon sources, and a reducing agent in either an electric arc furnace or a submerged arc furnace. This alloy serves as a deoxidizing agent in the steelmaking process, aiding in the elimination of oxygen from molten steel. Its presence enhances the mechanical properties, strength, and hardness of the materials. Furthermore, it improves resistance against corrosion and oxidation. Ferrosilicon finds widespread application as an alloying agent in the manufacturing of steel and cast iron.

Global Ferrosilicon Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing utilization of ferrosilicon for deoxidizing and desulfurizing molten steel. This application enhances the quality of steel and minimizes impurities, making it a crucial factor driving market expansion. Additionally, the chemical industry has been adopting ferrosilicon as a key precursor for manufacturing various silicon-based compounds and chemicals, which further contributes to market growth. Moreover, the construction sector benefits from ferrosilicon as an additive in concrete and construction materials, enhancing their properties such as density, permeability reduction, and durability of concrete structures. The positive influence of expanding construction projects in commercial areas adds to the favorable market conditions.

Global Ferrosilicon Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation), DMS Powders, Eurasian Resources Group, Ferroglobe PLC, Finnfjord AS, Hindustan Alloys Private Limited, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited, Maithan Alloys Limited, Mechel PAO, OM Holdings Ltd. and Westbrook Resources Ltd.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Atomized Ferrosilicon

Milled Ferrosilicon

Breakup by Application:

Deoxidizer

Inoculant

Others

Breakup by End User:

Carbon and Other Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Electric Steel

Cast Iron

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

