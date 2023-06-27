Fertilizer Market in India 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Fertilizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian fertilizer market size reached INR 898.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,188.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2028.
Indian Fertilizer Market Overview:
A fertilizer is a substance or mixture of substances that is applied to soil or plants to provide essential nutrients necessary for plant growth and development. It comprises two main categories, organic and inorganic, also known as synthetic or chemical fertilizers. It possesses various nutrients, such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), known as NPK, wherein nitrogen assists in promoting leaf and stem development, phosphorus aids in supporting root growth and flowering, and potassium helps in enhancing overall plant health and disease resistance. In addition to NPK, fertilizers may also contain secondary nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, as well as trace elements, such as iron, zinc, and copper, which are required in smaller quantities. As it is an integral part of modern agricultural practices and plays a crucial role in maximizing crop yields and maintaining soil fertility, the demand for fertilizer is rising in India.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market/requestsample
Leading Companies in Indian Fertilizer Industry :
- Coromandel International Limited
- Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
- Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC)
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)
- Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL)
- Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)
- Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO)
- MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Indian Fertilizers Market Trends:
At present, the growing demand for fertilizers, as they are formulated to supplement the natural nutrient levels in the soil, which may be insufficient for optimal plant growth, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in India. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about applying fertilizers through various methods, including broadcasting, fertigation, and foliar spraying, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. In addition, the increasing demand for sustainable fertilizer practices, such as precision application techniques, soil testing, and nutrient management plans, that are crucial for optimizing nutrient use efficiency, reducing nutrient runoff, and preserving water quality, is strengthening the growth of the market in India.
Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1044&flag=C
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Chemical Fertilizers
- Biofertilizers
Breakup by Segment:
- Complex Fertilizers
- DAP
- MOP
- Urea
- SSP
- Others
Breakup by Formulation:
- Liquid
- Dry
Breakup by Application:
- Farming
- Grains and Cereals
- Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
- Gardening
Breakup by Region
- East India
- North India
- South India
- West India
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800