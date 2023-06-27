Fertilizer Market in India 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Fertilizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian fertilizer market size reached INR 898.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,188.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2028.

Indian Fertilizer Market Overview:

A fertilizer is a substance or mixture of substances that is applied to soil or plants to provide essential nutrients necessary for plant growth and development. It comprises two main categories, organic and inorganic, also known as synthetic or chemical fertilizers. It possesses various nutrients, such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), known as NPK, wherein nitrogen assists in promoting leaf and stem development, phosphorus aids in supporting root growth and flowering, and potassium helps in enhancing overall plant health and disease resistance. In addition to NPK, fertilizers may also contain secondary nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, as well as trace elements, such as iron, zinc, and copper, which are required in smaller quantities. As it is an integral part of modern agricultural practices and plays a crucial role in maximizing crop yields and maintaining soil fertility, the demand for fertilizer is rising in India.

Indian Fertilizers Market Trends:

At present, the growing demand for fertilizers, as they are formulated to supplement the natural nutrient levels in the soil, which may be insufficient for optimal plant growth, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in India. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about applying fertilizers through various methods, including broadcasting, fertigation, and foliar spraying, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. In addition, the increasing demand for sustainable fertilizer practices, such as precision application techniques, soil testing, and nutrient management plans, that are crucial for optimizing nutrient use efficiency, reducing nutrient runoff, and preserving water quality, is strengthening the growth of the market in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Chemical Fertilizers

Biofertilizers

Breakup by Segment:

Complex Fertilizers

DAP

MOP

Urea

SSP

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Application:

Farming Grains and Cereals Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Others

Gardening

Breakup by Region

East India

North India

South India

West India

