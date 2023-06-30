File Integrity Monitoring Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “File Integrity Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global file integrity monitoring market size reached US$ 792.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,817.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.92% during 2023-2028.

File integrity monitoring (FIM) represents an IT security process and technology that check and test operating system (OS), database, and application software files to determine changes in hardware or software systems to indicate a cyberattack. It can scan, analyze, and report unexpected changes in important files and provide a critical layer of file, data, and application security. FIM assists in accelerating incident response, detecting illicit activity, pinpointing unintended changes, verifying update status, monitoring system health, meeting compliance mandates, etc. It also aids organizations in detecting improper changes in critical files and reduces the risk of data being stolen or compromised.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), owing to the inflating need for remote working models to protect critical organization information, is primarily augmenting the file integrity monitoring market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for online banking services, on account of the growing reliance on smartphones with high-speed internet, is stimulating the requirement for FIM to minimize the incidences of cybercrime, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the expanding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of cross-border terrorist activities, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal trespassing incidences is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and multi-factor authentication to reduce the impact of breaches is expected to fuel the file integrity monitoring market in the coming years.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Coverage and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

AT&T Inc.

Cimcor Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation)

McAfee LLC

Netwrix Corporation

Paessler AG

Qualys Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC (Solarwinds Corporation)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Tripwire Inc. (Belden Inc.)

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited)

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Installation:

Agent-based

Agent-less

Agent-less installation dominates the market as it increases security due to detailed reporting and the ability to detect risks in real-time.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Cloud-based deployment holds the largest market share as it allows enterprises to easily scale these efforts and take advantage of a consolidated security solution to achieve compliance.

Breakup by Organization:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises represent the biggest organization worldwide.

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

