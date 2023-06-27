Financial Technology (Fintech) Market Growth, Size, Top Companies, Analysis 2023-2028

The market size reached US$ 158.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 449.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Fintech?

Fintech represents financial technology that involves the integration of technology with financial services to automate and improve banking and investing operations. It includes education, asset management, insurance investment, fundraising, digital lending, credit scoring, mobile banking, etc. Fintech services help companies, business owners, and consumers efficiently manage financial processes by using specialized software and algorithms on smartphones and computers. As a result, they are more cost-effective, offer enhanced risk management, streamline financial operations, and enable faster payments.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Fintech Industry:

The rising digitization of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector across the globe is among the key factors stimulating the fintech market. Moreover, the growing usage of these technological solutions in transforming the banking system by enhancing productivity and customer retention via speed and convenience is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of this technology to process large volumes of data within a short period, improve efficiency, and reduce the chances of human error is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing integration of fintech solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent fraud in digital banking channels is further fueling the global market. Apart from this, the growing utilization of machine learning (ML), big data, and evolutionary algorithms in this technology to detect unusual activity and enhance monitoring of financial transactions, speech recognition, risk management, and secured network access to banking institutions is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing collaboration between national regulators and financial institutions and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to fuel the fintech market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adyen N.V.

Afterpay Limited (Block Inc.)

Avant LLC, Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Payment Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Klarna Bank AB

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

SoFi Technologies Inc

Tata Consultancy Services.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of deployment mode, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Technology:

Application Programming Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Robotic Process Automation

Data Analytics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Payment and Fund Transfer

Loans

Insurance and Personal Finance

Wealth Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Banking

Insurance

Securities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

