Fingerprint Sensor Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, which offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the fingerprint sensor industry?

The global fingerprint sensor market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.

What is fingerprint sensor?

A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security system that scans a person’s fingerprints to verify his or her identification. It is accessible in a variety of technologies, including capacitive, optical, and thermal. These fingerprint sensor variations collect high-contrast fingerprint images and turn them into digital codes that are saved as fingerprint minutiae. They are a quick, dependable, convenient, and cost-effective method of validating IDs that can be effortlessly installed into many devices. As a result, fingerprint sensor models are widely used in a variety of industries, including government and law enforcement, healthcare, aerospace, defence and military, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and immigration, consumer electronics, and so on.

What are the major market drivers in the fingerprint sensor market?

The growing instances of security breaches in various industries and the elevating need for efficient authentication procedures to provide secure access control to varied facilities and IT systems are primarily driving the fingerprint sensor market. Apart from this, the escalating product adoption to digitize time and attendance systems in government and corporate organizations across countries is also positively influencing the global market.

Furthermore, the increasing incorporation of these sensors in smartphones, wearables, and automobiles, owing to the emerging trend of automation, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of advanced products integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) by leading market players to improve the accuracy of the verification process and offer a personalized user experience are expected to propel the fingerprint sensor market over the forecasted period.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players :

3M Cogent Inc

Anviz Global Inc

Apple Inc

BIO-Key International Inc

Egis Technology Inc

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)

Idex Biometrics ASA

M2SYS Technology

Next Biometrics Group ASA

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd

Sonavation Inc

Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc

