Fish Farming Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fish Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the fish farming market. The global fish farming market size reached US$ 292.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 401.75 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

Fish Farming Market Outlook:

Fish farming represents the methods used to breed and raise fish in a controlled environment for commercial and domestic purposes. They mostly include cage systems, integrated fish culture, classic fry farming, and pond systems. These fish farming processes help to produce a variety of fish fit for human consumption, including catfish, trout, tilapia, carp, salmon, paddlefish, cod, tuna, sea bass, and sturgeon. They are convenient to practice, cost-effective, and ensure higher profitability and low risk. Fish farming procedures are extremely sustainable and eco-friendly, aid in enhancing fish production and quality, offer freedom to breed fishes with desired characteristics, and provide improved water management. They even aid in restoring the natural ecosystem. Consequently, fish farming systems are extensively practiced across the globe.

Fish Farming Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences toward consuming fish and seafood across countries, owing to their high nutritional content, such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, riboflavin, zinc, vitamin D, calcium, iron, iodine, magnesium, potassium, etc., that offer numerous health benefits, are primarily driving the fish farming market. Additionally, the escalating demand for various fish-based products, which include collagen, gelatin, insulin, albumin, chitin, oil, chitosan, etc., that are utilized in cosmetics, personal care products, plastic surgery, dentistry, biofuel, fertilizers, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the launch of micro-bubble aeration technology that provides a cost-efficient solution to disinfect water, improve dissolved oxygen, eliminate organic pollutants, and enhance the growth rate of fish is also positively influencing the global market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in fish farming for automating feeding systems, facilitating remote monitoring, and offering growth statistics, temperature optimization, predictive measures, and water quality regulation capabilities is expected to bolster the fish farming market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alpha Group

Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

Mowi ASA

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Tassal Group

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Environment Insights:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Fish Type Insights:

Salmon

Milkfish

Tuna

Tilapia

Catfish

Sea Bass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

