Flavoured Milk Market in India Growth 2023, Industry Trends, Demand and Analysis Report By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Flavoured Milk Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The flavoured milk market in India size reached INR 41.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 158.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during 2023-2028.

Flavoured Milk Market in India Overview:

Flavoured milk is a dairy drink produced with milk, sugar, colorings, and artificial or natural flavourings. It is enriched with essential nutrients, including calcium, protein, potassium, phosphorus, vitamins A, D and B12, niacin, and riboflavin. It is widely available in a variety of flavours like chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. It serves as an alternative to carbonated beverages, providing both taste and nutrition in one package, thereby making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. It offers the nutritional benefits of milk, making it a popular choice among consumers of all age groups. At present, the market for flavoured milk in India is steadily on the rise, due to its growing popularity among children, adolescents, and adults.

Top Companies in Indian Flavoured Milk Market:

GCMMF

Mother Dairy

KMF

CavinKare

TN Cooperative.

Flavoured Milk Market in India Demand:

The escalating demand for value-added dairy products represents one of the key factors driving the market in India. In addition, the growing health awareness, along with increasing disposable incomes are leading consumers to seek out nutritious, yet convenient food and drink options in the country. Furthermore, the advent of innovative flavours beyond the traditional vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry is attracting a wider audience and driving sales of flavoured milk.

Moreover, the expansion of cold-chain infrastructure in the country is enabling easier distribution and storage of flavoured milk, thereby expanding its reach in remote areas. This expansion in distribution channels is also increasing by aggressive marketing strategies adopted by key players, including attractive packaging, promotional campaigns, and collaborations with schools to boost consumption. Besides this, the rising trend of veganism and plant-based diets in India is encouraging key players to develop plant-based flavoured milk variants.

The report has examined the Indian Flavoured Milk Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

