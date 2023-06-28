Flow Cytometry Market 2023-2028: Industry Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flow cytometry market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global flow cytometry market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

What are flow cytometry?

Flow cytometry represents a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology used in the analysis of the cells or micelles that are generally suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. This technique assists in detecting residual levels of disease and subclassifying cell types via probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. Fluorescent probes, such as bisoxonol, can bind to proteins present on the cell membrane to facilitate the identification of several stages of cell injuries or necrosis. Flow cytometry helps in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for cancer diagnosis, protein expression, chromosome analysis, diagnosis of diseases and hematological malignancies, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the flow cytometry industry?

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as HIV-AIDS, is primarily driving the flow cytometry market. Additionally, the increasing consumer awareness towards the benefits of this technique in cell sorting, cell proliferation assays, immunophenotyping, and intracellular calcium flux is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, including the elevating integration of flow cytometry devices with Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the diagnosis of these diseases requires toxicity testing and an accurate and sensitive prognosis technique, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of stem cell therapy and the rising utilization of flow cytometry in clinical trials are also stimulating market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and extensive investments in R&D activities in the field of biotechnology are anticipated to fuel the flow cytometry market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Sysmex Partec GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and service, technology, application and end-user.

Breakup by Product and Service:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Accessories

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Organ Transplantation

Hematology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

