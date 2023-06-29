Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market Outlook, Industry Size and Forecast 2023-2028

Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market Analysis:

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36% during 2023-2028.

Food and beverage (F&B) coding and marking equipment represent machines used to print product-related information, such as the manufacturing date, price, batch number, expiration date, nutritional information, industry certifications, etc., on its packaging. Some of the commonly used marking and coding formats include barcodes, QR codes, 2D codes, logos, authentic markings, etc. As a result, they are gaining extensive traction across the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market Demand:

The rising demand for packaged and labeled edibles is among the key factors stimulating the food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market. Moreover, the inflating consumer disposable income levels are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the widespread adoption of food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment by leading manufacturers to track habits of individuals for creating tailored marketing programs is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing instances of counterfeit products are augmenting the need for product differentiation and brand protection, which is also propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies across various countries mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed information on the packaging of items is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the development of new devices by key market players that recycle unused ink to reduce waste and production costs and have lower replacement requirements to minimize downtime is anticipated to fuel the food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Danaher Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Diagraph Corporation

ID Technology (Pro Mach, Inc.)

Superior Case Coding, Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems

SATO America

Durable Technologies

Jantech Marking Equipment

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Primary Packaging Coding

Secondary Packaging Coding

Breakup by Technology:

Continuous Inkjet

Laser

Thermal Transfer Overprinting

Print and Apply Labeling Machine

Piezoelectric Inkjet

Valve Inkjet

Thermal Inkjet

Breakup by Application:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

