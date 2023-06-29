Food Safety Testing Market Report 2023, Growth Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2028

What is the Size of Food Testing Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the food safety testing market revenue. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global food safety testing market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2023-2028.

What are Food Safety Testing and Uses ? :

Food safety testing involves the examination of various food products to identify the presence of microorganisms, chemicals, and other potentially harmful substances. Its primary purpose is to safeguard the health and welfare of consumers by ensuring the quality of food. Several methods are employed for food safety testing, including microbiological, chemical and nutritional, allergen, residues and contamination, and genetically modified organism (GMO) testing. These tests play a critical role in maintaining food hygiene and preventing foodborne illnesses. As a result, food safety testing procedures find extensive applications across the globe.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

ADPEN Laboratories Inc

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Bureau Veritas

DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas)

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

NEOGEN Corporation

NSF International

SGS SA

TÜV SÜD

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Food Safety Testing Industry ? :

The increasing occurrence of food adulteration and contamination, which heightens the risk of foodborne illnesses, is the primary driver of the food safety testing market. Additionally, the escalating awareness about the importance of food hygiene and safety to ensure product quality and mitigate potential health hazards for consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating demand for packaged and processed foods, owing to urbanization, busy lifestyles, and higher incomes, and the elevating popularity of fast-food restaurants are further fueling the global market.

Moreover, the growing advancements in testing procedures and stringent food safety regulations are prompting food processors to adopt immunoassays (IAs) for food safety testing, which is also influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits, immune sera, and standard and chromogenic media by leading companies to detect pathogens in real-time with enhanced speed and accuracy and the rising focus in research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative food testing techniques, are creating a positive outlook for food safety testing market in the coming years.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Breakup by Type:

Pathogen

Genetically Modified Organism

Chemical and Toxin

Others

Breakup by Food Tested:

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy and Dairy Products

Cereals, Grains and Pulses

Processed Food

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Agar Culturing

PCR-based Assay

Immunoassay-based

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

