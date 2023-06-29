Food Sweetener Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Food Sweetener Market Overview 2023-2028

The global food sweetener market size reached US$ 89.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 104.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2023-2028.

A food sweetener, also known as an artificial sweetener or sugar substitute, is a substance used to provide sweetness to food and beverages while containing fewer or no calories compared to regular sugar. It comprises glucose, glucose syrups, sucrose, fructose, honey, cane molasses, and brown sugar. It also consists of non-nutritive sweeteners, such as aspartame, acesulfame-K, neotame, saccharin, and sucralose. It is designed to enhance the taste of food and drinks without contributing to significant increases in blood sugar levels or adding excessive calories. It also serves as a food for fermenting organisms that are essential in making alcoholic beverages, bread, and pickles.

Request a free sample report:– https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-sweetener-market/requestsample

Global Food Sweetener Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for natural food sweeteners that can mimic the taste of conventional sugar represents one of the primary factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising consumption of various convenient and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, which eliminate the hassle of cooking, is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing utilization of natural sugars or low-calorie sweeteners, such as stevia, in preparing energy drinks for fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the rising employment of food sweeteners in producing numerous baked items, such as cakes, cookies, muffins, and pastries, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Food Sweetener Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, NutraSweet Company (Manus Bio), S&W Seed Company, Tate & Lyle PLC and Tereos

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sucrose

Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohols Dextrose High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Maltodextrin Sorbitol Xylitol Others

High Intensity Sweeteners (HIS) Sucralose Stevia Aspartame Saccharin Neotame Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Others



Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Desserts

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Soups, Sauces and Dressings

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Speak to Analyst:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5328&flag=C

Browse more:-

https://www.newschronicles24.com/dental-handpieces-market-size-share-growth-report-analysis-2023-2028/

https://www.marketreport.us/dental-handpieces-market-size-share-growth-forecast-2023-2028/

https://famousact.com/pepper-sprays-market-size-industry-share-growth-report-2023-2028/

https://www.marketreport.us/pepper-sprays-market-size-share-trends-global-report-2023-2028/

https://manya.livepositively.com/ferrosilicon-market-size-share-business-growth-report-2023-2028/

https://www.marketreport.us/ferrosilicon-market-size-share-price-trends-report-2023-2028/

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/31610

https://www.marketreport.us/food-sweetener-market-size-share-growth-report-analysis-2023-2028/

https://blogstudiio.com/fuel-cards-market-size-share-growth-industry-overview-2023-2028/

https://www.marketreport.us/fuel-cards-market-size-share-industry-trends-report-2023-2028/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800