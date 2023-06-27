Football Market Price Trends, Size, Sales, Forecast 2023-2028

The global football market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

Football, also known as soccer, is a globally popular sport that captivates the hearts of millions of fans around the world. It is a team-based sport played between two teams, each consisting of eleven players, who aim to score goals by kicking a ball into the opposing team’s net. It is characterized by its fast-paced gameplay, skillful maneuvers, and strategic teamwork. It holds a significant cultural and social impact, bringing communities together and fostering a sense of camaraderie and passion among players and supporters alike. It is played at various levels, from local amateur leagues to professional competitions, including national leagues, international tournaments, and prestigious events such as the FIFA World Cup. At present, football is gaining immense traction across the globe due to its universal appeal and dedicated fan base.

Football Market Trends and Growth:

The rising investments from sponsors, broadcasters, and advertisers represent the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of fans purchasing team jerseys, merchandise, and memorabilia is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, rising infrastructure development, including constructing or renovating stadiums and sports facilities to accommodate the growing demand for live matches and events, is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, rising fans from around the world visiting different countries to attend matches and experience the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the sport due to the rapid expansion of the tourism industry is propelling the market growth. Besides this, various social media platforms and dedicated football apps providing fans with real-time updates, player insights, and interactive engagement opportunities have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the sports betting industry, with enthusiasts placing bets on match outcomes and player performances, is contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the football market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adidas AG

• Baden Sports Inc.

• Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. (Decathlon S.A.)

• Formative Sport

• Franklin Sports Inc.

• Nike Inc.

• Nivia Sports

• Puma SE (Artemis S.A)

• Select Sport A/S

• UMBRO (Iconix Brand Group)

• Wilson Sporting Goods Company (Amer Sports).

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global football market based on type, size, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Training Football

• Match Football

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Size 1

• Size 2

• Size 3

• Size 4

• Size 5

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

