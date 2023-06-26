Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global footwear manufacturing machines market size reached US$ 20.64 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% during 2023-2028.

Footwear refers to items worn on the feet for comfort and protection. Some commonly used footwear includes athletic shoes, non-athletic shoes, boots, sandals, and slippers available in various sizes and shapes to accommodate different feet. It is manufactured using numerous materials, including leather, wood, canvas, jute, plastics, and rubber. The manufacturing process involves using various machines and equipment, such as cutting machines, stitching machines, lasting machines, and finishing equipment. At present, footwear manufacturing machines are gaining immense traction across the globe to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency in the production process.

Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market Trends and Drivers:

The global footwear manufacturing market is primarily driven by increasing sales of high-quality footwear due to improving living standards and inflating consumer disposable incomes. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensors, the internet of things (IoT), and 3D printing, in footwear manufacturing machines that enhance production processes by analyzing data and detecting potential issues for improvement is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of footwear on e-commerce platforms is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of high-end fashion brands as a status symbol has augmented the demand for footwear manufacturing machines. Other factors, including the rising influence of social media, changing fashion and aesthetic trends, and the expanding fashion industry, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l.

Atom S.p.A

Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l.

Comelz Spa

Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd.

Gusbi SpA

Kou Yi Iron Works Co. Ltd.

Orisol Taiwan Ltd.

True Ten Industrial Co. Ltd., etc.

The report has segmented the market based on solutions, machine type, and end user.

Solutions Insights:

Product Cutting Machine Lasting Machine Shoe Stitching Machine Closing Machines (Upper Assembly) Bottoming Machines Finishing Machines Others

Services

Maintenance

Repair

Machine Type Insights:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

End User Insights:

Designer

Commercial Athletic Casual Military Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

