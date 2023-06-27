Foundry And Forging Robots Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Global Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Foundry and Forging Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global foundry and forging robots market size reached US$ 256.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 390.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

Foundry and forging robots are types of industrial robots designed for use in foundries and forging facilities. Foundry robots are typically used to automate tasks, such as pouring molten metal, removing castings from molds, and trimming excess material from finished parts. Forging robots, on the other hand, are used to manipulate heated metal and perform tasks, such as forging, pressing, and stamping. These robots are often equipped with specialized end-effectors, such as grippers and tongs, to handle the unique challenges of working with hot, heavy materials. The use of foundry and forging robots can increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve worker safety in industrial settings.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foundry-forging-robots-market/requestsample

Foundry and Forging Robots Market Trends:

The increasing need for automation across industries represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, foundry and forging robots form an essential part of the automation process in the manufacturing industry, thus driving the market growth. In line with this, advancements in robotics technology, such as the development of collaborative robots and machine learning algorithms, are contributing to the growth of the market. This is further improving the efficiency and effectiveness of foundry and forging robots, while facilitating their adoption, thus driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising demand for customized parts, increasing labor costs, improved workplace safety, and the increasing demand for lightweight materials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Foundry and Forging Robots Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the foundry and forging robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

BGR NEO Limited (BGR Group)

Difacto Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Fanuc America Corporation (FANUC Corporation)

irobotics GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kruger Industrieautomation GmbH

KUKA AG

Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global foundry and forging robots market based on type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electric Drive Robots

Hydraulic Robots

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive Industry

Metal Foundry Industry

Semiconductor Foundry Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6902&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: