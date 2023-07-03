Fruit Snacks Market Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Snacks Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″ the global fruit snacks market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.69% during 2023-2028.

Fruit snacks refer to refreshment products containing fruit juice or pulp of apple, mango, pineapple, banana, and berries as essential ingredient. The snacks are usually processed and prepared using corn syrup, fruit concentrate, sugar, water, gelatin, and numerous natural and artificial flavors. Smoothies, fruit chunks, dips, popsicles, fruit sandwiches, flavored gummies, drinkable jellies, jelly strips, etc., are some of the commonly available fruit snacks.

Global Fruit Snacks Market Trends:

A significant rise in the food and beverage industry, along with the increasing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat snacks and convenience food products, is primarily driving the market for fruit snacks. Moreover, the growing consumer health consciousness as fruit snacks help in minimizing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, controlling high blood pressure, reducing weight-related disorders, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the advent of fruit snacks in exotic tropical fruit flavors produced by using non-genetically modified and organic ingredients, are further augmenting the global market. Aside from that, various key players are combining appealing packaging with aggressive promotional activities through online retail channels in order to reach a larger consumer base, which is expected to drive the market for fruit snacks in the coming years.

Global Fruit Snacks Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bare Foods Co. (PepsiCo Inc), Brothers International Food Corporation, Chaucer Foods Ltd. (Pilgrim Food Group PLC), Crispy Green Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Nutty Goodness LLC, Sunkist Growers Incorporated, SunOpta Inc, The Hershey Company and Welch Foods Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, fruit type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sweet and Savory Chips

Fresh Cuts and Slices

Candies and Bars

Dairy-Based

Others

Breakup by Fruit Type:

Apple

Mango

Banana

Pineapple

Berries

Mixed

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

