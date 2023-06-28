Functional Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Functional Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global functional apparel market size reached US$ 351.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 544.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028.

Functional apparel refers to garments that can perform multiple functions. They are made by using comfortable and flexible materials, such as polyester, nylon, and viscose, that ensure workability, comfort, and desired functional performance. Manufacturers incorporate replicable technologies that protects the end-product against temperature fluctuations, ultraviolet (UV) light, microbes, while blocking radiations. Consequently, they are extensively utilized to manufacture medical, leisure, and sports clothing.

Functional Apparel Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness and the increasing inclination toward physical fitness activities are primarily escalating the demand for functional apparel across the globe. In line with this, continuous brand collaborations with fitness influencers to create awareness regarding the health benefits of an active lifestyle are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the use of engineered fabrics in functional apparel protects the wearer against environmental conditions, chemicals, and radiations, which, in turn, is fueling their demand across the construction and mining sectors. Rapid technological advancements and the introduction of innovative product variants, such as clothing made from nano and microfibers with comfortable padding, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Functional Apparel Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc, Lululemon Athletica, Nike Inc., Puma SE (Artemis S.A), PVH Corp., Under Armour Inc and VF Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Wear

Active Wear

Protective Clothing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sports Industry

Outdoor Clothing

Healthcare

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

