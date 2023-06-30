Functional Beverages Market Size, Growth, Research Report 2023-2028

What is The Global Market of Functional Beverages:

The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 125.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 205.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% during 2023-2028.

What are Functional beverages?

Functional beverages represent non-alcoholic drinks that contain non-traditional ingredients, including vitamins, amino acids, minerals, dietary fibers, raw fruits, and probiotics. Some of the common product types include energy drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, vitamin water, fruit drinks, etc. In line with this, functional beverages aid in delivering bioactive compounds and nutrients to the body, such as fibers, antioxidants, fatty acids, plant extracts, micronutrients, etc., and help to improve energy, hydration, and athletic endurance. They even promote a healthy cardiovascular system, enhance digestion, prevent cancer, boost immunity, regulate weight loss, strengthen joints, etc. Consequently, functional beverages are extensively utilized by individuals across the globe.

Functional Beverages Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for highly nutritional food products, on account of the rising consumer health consciousness, is primarily driving the functional beverages market. Additionally, the emerging trend of participating among individuals in sports and allied activities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of organic, allergen-free, and vegan protein-, cannabidiol -and plant-based drinks is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the development of age and gender-specific product variants that cater to the respective requirements of women, kids, and the geriatric population is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing innovations in packaging, such as ready-to-drink (RTE) and single-serve, that offer the convenience of use, the easy availability of these drinks across various online retail platforms, and the growing celebrity endorsements and promotional activities are expected to bolster the functional beverages market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amway Corp.

Campbell Soup Company

Clif Bar & Company

GNC Holdings LLC (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

National Beverage Corp.

Pepsico Inc.

Red Bull GmbH and The Coca-Cola Company.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Energy Drinks

Sports drinks

Dairy-based Beverages

Juices

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

Breakup by End User:

Athletes

Fitness Lifestyle Users

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

