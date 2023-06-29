Functional Carbohydrates Market Research Report, Size, Industry Demand and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Functional Carbohydrates Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Functional Carbohydrates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global functional carbohydrates market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19% during 2023-2028.

What is Functional Carbohydrates ? :

Functional carbohydrates generally include polysaccharides, oligosaccharides, dietary fiber, sugar alcohols, and other functional monosaccharides. They assist in strengthening the immune system, decreasing the level of blood lipids, regulating the intestinal flora, etc. Functional carbohydrates also create a natural, resist fermentation, sugar-like sweetness, prolong shelf-life, etc. It offers low hygroscopicity, color, and temperature stability. Consequently, functional carbohydrates are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of sports nutrition and other functional food and beverages across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-carbohydrates-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Foodchem International Corporation

Franken Biochem Co. Ltd

Haihang Industry

Roquette Frères

SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY

Südzucker AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co. Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Functional Carbohydrates Industry ? :

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, and diabetes among individuals, on account of unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activity, and the widespread adoption of tobacco products, are primarily driving the functional carbohydrates market. Additionally, the growing consumer health consciousness is propelling the demand for sugar replacers in the manufacturing of food items, such as cereals, chocolates, baked goods, etc., which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising usage of functional carbohydrates, as they provide nutritional benefits, such as a balanced and sustained energy supply, reducing calories, improving metabolism, promoting fat burning, supporting a low glycemic diet, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing number of individuals who are participating in sports and other physical activities and the inflating popularity of nutraceutical products are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of enzyme technology that allows carbohydrate items to be isolated, modified, and refined is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding agriculture industry is anticipated to fuel the functional carbohydrates market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Isomalt

Palatinose

Cyclodextrin

Curdlan

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800