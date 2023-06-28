Gas Chromatography Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Chromatography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global gas chromatography market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Gas chromatography (GC) is the process of analyzing, quantifying, and separating compounds from chemical mixtures. It relies on flame ionization detectors (FIDs) and thermal conductivity detectors (TCDs) to identify trace components and organic and inorganic compounds. It uses carrier gas, including helium, argon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, to transfer the volatile gaseous compounds (VOCs) across the sample injector, flow controller, chromatography column, and detector for data acquisition and analysis. Compared to conventional micro-extraction and electrophoresis separation techniques, it is more cost-effective, reliable, and offers excellent benefits, such as accurate and quick separation and reproducibility. As a result, GC is widely used to test the purity of substances and separate a mixture into its basic components.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-chromatography-market/requestsample

Gas Chromatography Market Trends:

The increasing product applications in the pharmaceutical industry represent the primary factor driving the market growth. For instance, the growing usage of GC for drug discovery and separation of compounds from complex mixtures with enhanced precision and accuracy has augmented the product demand. In addition, there has been widespread product adoption in bio-analysis of blood and urine to identify the presence of alcohols, narcotics, barbiturates, and residual solvents and drugs, including anesthetics, antihistamines, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs, sedatives, and hypnotics. Along with this, the rising applications of GC technique in clinical toxicology, analytical research and development (R&D), quality assurance, and the detection of toxins and venoms have accelerated the product adoption rate.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced product variants with enhanced capability to separate and analyze complex compounds. In line with this, the launch of innovative temperature-programmed chip-based GC systems and novel GC phases with nanoparticles, ionic liquids, and co-polymers that assist in explosive inspection, environmental analysis, identifying unknown samples, and fire investigation have catalyzed the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for GC from various industries, such as food and beverage, biotechnology, medical, cosmetics, and oil and gas, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the expanding bioindustry sector, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising government funding for chromatography techniques, and technological advancements, are also creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2028.

Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Chromatotec

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

W. R. Grace

Company and Waters Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Accessories and Consumables Columns and Accessories Fittings and Tubing Auto-sampler Accessories Flow Management and Pressure Regulator Accessories Others

Instruments Systems Auto-samplers Fraction Collectors Detectors Columns and Accessories

Flame Ionization Detectors (FID)

Thermal Conductivity Detectors (TCD)

Mass Spectrometry Detectors

Others

Reagents Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Environmental Biotechnology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4603&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group