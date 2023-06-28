GCC Beer Market Share, Size, Growth, & Outlook 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the GCC beer market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage manufactured from water, grains, hops, and yeast. The process of making beer involves several steps, including mashing, boiling, fermenting, and aging. It consists of minerals, fiber, vitamins, polyphenols, and various cereal grains, such as wheat, rye, corn, barley, and rice. Beer is commonly available in ale, stout, lager, malt, and porter variants. It is stored and packaged in glass bottles and metal cans and produced in macro-, micro-and craft breweries. It is often paired with specific snacks and meals and is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in many recipes. Moderate consumption of beer helps to prevent heart disease, kidney stones, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

The growth in the GCC beer market is attributed to the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage industry. Beer is widely used in restaurants, cafes, and hotels to impart delicate flavors and bring out the richness of meat and vegetables. In line with this, the rising product demand in celebrations and social and cultural gatherings as a bonding activity due to the increasing social interactions among millennials is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the changing lifestyle of consumers, along with rising brand consciousness among consumers for imported and premium beers, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the growing awareness and willingness to try newly launched flavors, such as chocolate, orange, pineapple, and strawberry, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of beers with low alcoholic and calorie content is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of canned beer, owing to its easy transportation and handling, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, easy product availability, and the launch of gluten-free beer, are anticipated to drive the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.35% during 2023-2028.

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

