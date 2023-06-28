GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the GCC ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15% during 2023-2028.

GCC Ceramic Tiles Industry Definition and Application:

Ceramic tiles refer to thin square or rectangular slabs used in the construction industry as flooring solutions in houses, offices, factories, shops, restaurants, etc. They are made from a mixture of clay, silica, dolomite, quartz, etc., which is molded and then permanently hardened by heat. Ceramic tiles offer substantial resistance against high temperatures, frost, fire, UV rays, etc. They are also highly durable, aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and have anti-skid and antibacterial properties. Ceramic tiles are extensively utilized in interior decoration and in hotels, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, laboratories, etc.

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is primarily driving the GCC ceramic tiles market. In line with this, the growing investments by public and private firms across the region in several infrastructural development projects, such as wellness centers, shopping malls, community centers, office spaces, etc., are further propelling the market growth. Another significant growth-inducing factor is the rising demand for raw materials that cater to modern architectural styles. Apart from this, the escalating need for sustainable practices in the construction industry is positively influencing the market growth, since ceramic tiles are comprised of naturally occurring materials and are manufactured via a process with limited carbon emissions. In addition, several product improvements, such as the development of anti-scratch and extra-light varieties, are expected to boost the GCC ceramic tile market in the approaching years.

GCC Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

