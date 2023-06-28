GCC Commercial Printing Market: Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest published report, the GCC commercial printing market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% during 2023-2028.

June 28, 2023
Commercial printing represents the systems and technologies that can transfer artwork and print onto a piece of cardboard or paper in bulk volumes. They can be categorized into lithographic printing, digital printing, flexographic printing, screen printing, gravure printing, and others. These commercial printing solutions save time, help in improving design details, offer high-quality printing, and prove extremely beneficial in producing flyers, books, posters, magazines, and other materials that are utilized for promotional purposes. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors in GCC, such as packaging, advertising, publishing, etc.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report:  https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market/requestsample

GCC Commercial Printing Market Trends:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Technology:

    • Lithographic Printing
    • Digital Printing
    • Flexographic Printing
    • Screen Printing
    • Gravure Printing
    • Others

Breakup by Print Type:

    • Image
    • Painting
    • Pattern
    • Others

Breakup by Application:

    • Packaging
    • Advertising
    • Publishing

Breakup by Country:

    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Qatar
    • Oman
    • Kuwait
    • Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2436&flag=C

