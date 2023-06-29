GCC Electric Motor Market Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Research Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC electric motor market size reached US$ 134.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 190.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.

GCC Electric Motor Market Overview:

An electric motor is a device that aids in converting electrical energy into mechanical energy, utilizing the principles of electromagnetism. It consists of several key components that work together to facilitate the conversion process. The primary component is the stator, which is a stationary part of the motor housing a series of wire coils. These coils, often manufactured of copper, are wound around an iron core and are responsible for generating a magnetic field when an electric current flows through them. The second crucial element is the rotor, which is the rotating part of the motor that comprises a series of conductive bars or coils, also known as windings, placed around an iron core. The rotor is positioned within the stator, and when the motor is energized, the interaction between the magnetic fields of the stator and the rotor causes the rotor to rotate.

GCC Electric Motor Market Trends:

The growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable technologies majorly drives the market in the GCC region. This can be supported by the growing need to reduce energy consumption and promote environmental conservation. Along with this, governments in the GCC region are implementing initiatives that support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), creating a favorable environment for the market. In addition, the increasing investments in renewable energy sources due to the growing awareness of transitioning to cleaner energy is positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing adoption of automation in the construction sector is driving the demand for electric motors as they are embracing automation to enhance productivity and efficiency. Apart from this, the widespread usage of electric motors in various applications, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, pumps, compressors, and other equipment, is contributing to the market. Furthermore, the development of brushless DC motors is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Electric Motor Manufacturers in GCC:

ABB

Siemens

WEG Industries

NIDEC Corporation

TECO Middle East Electrical

Machinery Co. Ltd

Efficiency Insights:

Standard Efficiency Electric Motors

High Efficiency Electric Motors

Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

End-Use Industry Insights:

HVAC

Mining

Oil and Gas

Water and Utilities

Food, Beverage and Tobacco

Others

Applications Insights:

Pumps and Fans

Compressors

Other Uses

Country Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

