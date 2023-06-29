GCC Electric Motor Market Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Research Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC electric motor market size reached US$ 134.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 190.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.
GCC Electric Motor Market Overview:
An electric motor is a device that aids in converting electrical energy into mechanical energy, utilizing the principles of electromagnetism. It consists of several key components that work together to facilitate the conversion process. The primary component is the stator, which is a stationary part of the motor housing a series of wire coils. These coils, often manufactured of copper, are wound around an iron core and are responsible for generating a magnetic field when an electric current flows through them. The second crucial element is the rotor, which is the rotating part of the motor that comprises a series of conductive bars or coils, also known as windings, placed around an iron core. The rotor is positioned within the stator, and when the motor is energized, the interaction between the magnetic fields of the stator and the rotor causes the rotor to rotate.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-electric-motor-market/requestsample
GCC Electric Motor Market Trends:
The growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable technologies majorly drives the market in the GCC region. This can be supported by the growing need to reduce energy consumption and promote environmental conservation. Along with this, governments in the GCC region are implementing initiatives that support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), creating a favorable environment for the market. In addition, the increasing investments in renewable energy sources due to the growing awareness of transitioning to cleaner energy is positively influencing the market.
In addition, the increasing adoption of automation in the construction sector is driving the demand for electric motors as they are embracing automation to enhance productivity and efficiency. Apart from this, the widespread usage of electric motors in various applications, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, pumps, compressors, and other equipment, is contributing to the market. Furthermore, the development of brushless DC motors is creating a positive market outlook.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=873&flag=C
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Electric Motor Manufacturers in GCC:
- ABB
- Siemens
- WEG Industries
- NIDEC Corporation
- TECO Middle East Electrical
- Machinery Co. Ltd
Efficiency Insights:
- Standard Efficiency Electric Motors
- High Efficiency Electric Motors
- Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
- Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
End-Use Industry Insights:
- HVAC
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Water and Utilities
- Food, Beverage and Tobacco
- Others
Applications Insights:
- Pumps and Fans
- Compressors
- Other Uses
Country Insights:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800