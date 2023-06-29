GCC Exterior Sheathing Market Trends 2023, Industry Growth Overview, Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Exterior Sheathing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC exterior sheathing market size reached US$ 86.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

GCC Exterior Sheathing Market Overview:

Exterior sheathing, wall sheathing, or sheathing panels refers to a critical component in the construction of buildings. It is a coating that is put on the outside of the frame pieces that serves multiple purposes in the overall building envelope system. It is manufactured from plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), or gypsum board, exterior sheathing provides structural stability, insulation, weather protection, and a smooth surface for the application of exterior finishes for enhancing the building’s structural stability is one of the outside sheathing’s main purposes. It helps to distribute the loads applied to the walls or roof evenly across the framing members, improving their strength and rigidity. By providing a continuous layer over the frame, sheathing panels add strength to the entire structure, making it more resistant to various forces like wind, seismic activity, and vertical loads.

GCC Exterior Sheathing Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry majorly drives the market in the GCC region. This can be supported by the growing product utilization of exterior sheathing for structural support, weather resistance, and thermal insulation to buildings. Along with this, increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices is significantly supporting the market. In addition, governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent energy codes and standards, prompting builders and developers to adopt energy-efficient construction methods, which is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the rising awareness of climate change and the need for resilient building solutions are contributing to the market. Furthermore, the development of new materials and systems that offer enhanced performance, ease of installation, and reduced environmental impact is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and technological advancements.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sheathing Type:

Structural Exterior Sheathing

Non-Structural Exterior Sheathing

Breakup by Product Type:

OSB (Oriented-Strand Board)

Plywood

Particle Board

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Wall

Roof

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

