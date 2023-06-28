GCC Heated Tobacco Products Market Share, Size, Forecast Report 2023-2028

The GCC heated tobacco products market size reached US$ 206.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 436.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2023-2028.

Heated tobacco products represent nicotine delivery devices that are generally designed to heat and vaporize tobacco leaves instead of burning them. They are battery-powered and comprise tobacco capsules and sticks, electronic heating elements, mouthpieces, aerosol cooling elements, filters, chargers, casings, etc. Heated tobacco products usually allow users to inhale nicotine into their lungs and are extremely convenient, user-friendly, durable, aesthetically appealing, etc. They are also smoke-free and help in minimizing waste generation, decreasing exposure to toxic chemicals produced from burning tobacco, reducing harmful chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and tar, etc., than traditional cigarettes. Consequently, heated tobacco products are extensively utilized across GCC.

GCC Heated Tobacco Products Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer awareness towards the adverse health impact of smoking cigarettes is primarily driving the GCC heated tobacco products market. Additionally, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies regarding printing graphic warnings on tobacco packaging is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from regular cigarettes towards heating tobacco products, on account of their compact and portable size and safety on health, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the development of induction and carbon-based heating technologies that lower cost, enhance nicotine release, minimize charging requirements, offer authentic tobacco taste, etc., is also bolstering the market growth across the country. In line with this, the development of new and exotic flavor capsules, such as menthol, bubble gum, lime, lemon ginger, cherry, grape, mango, strawberry, orange, etc., and the easy availability of these items via e-commerce platforms are expected to fuel the GCC heated tobacco products market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

stick

leaf

Breakup by Category:

regular

flavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

online

offline

Breakup by Region:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

