GCC Induction Motor Market Growth 2023, Industry Trends, Demand and Analysis Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Induction Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC induction motor market size reached US$ 557 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 713 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

GCC Induction Motor Market Overview:

An induction motor is a type of alternating current (AC) electric motor that is widely used in various industrial and commercial applications. It operates on the principle of electromagnetic induction to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. It works under varying climatic conditions and is safe to be used in heavily polluted and explosive conditions. Compared to the conventional motor, it is eco-friendly, has easy functioning, requires less maintenance, is robust and durable, and can function under various environmental circumstances in a cost-efficient manner. It also offers robustness, affordability, durability, easy-functioning, and maintenance. As a result, the induction motor finds extensive applications in pumps, small fans, electric shavers, cranes, crushers, oil extracting mills, as well as across the textile and transportation industries.

GCC Induction Motor Market Trends:

The rising demand for consumer electronics among the masses is driving the market in GCC. Moreover, with the growing environmental concerns, there has been an escalated demand for electric vehicles, which is catalyzing the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing deployment of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power requires induction motors for various applications, such as wind turbine generators and solar tracking systems, which is further supporting the market.

Furthermore, continuous advancements in motor design, materials, and control systems, such as the use of advanced materials, improved insulation, and intelligent motor controls, are providing a boost to the market. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are also influencing the market across GCC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Single Phase Induction Motor

Three Phase Induction Motor

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

