GCC Instant Coffee Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Instant Coffee Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC instant coffee market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

GCC Instant Coffee Market Overview:

Instant coffee refers to a type of beverage that is made from brewed coffee beans. It is derived from coffee beans that have been roasted, ground, and then brewed to create a concentrated liquid coffee. The liquid is then subjected to various methods of dehydration, such as freeze-drying or spray-drying, which remove the water content and leave behind fine particles or granules. It comprises high levels of antioxidants and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and niacin. Its consumption offers various health benefits to brewed coffee, such as enhancing brain function, boosting metabolism, and improving liver and mental health. It is available in granulated, concentrated liquid, and powdered form in sachets or glass jars. Compared to brewed coffee, instant coffee comprises lower caffeine content but higher amounts of antioxidants.

GCC Instant Coffee Market Trends:

The growing popularity of ready-to-drink products among the masses is driving the market in GCC. This can be supported by shifting consumer preferences due to the busy lifestyle led by working individuals. In response to the rising demand, numerous leading players are introducing new instant coffee flavors such as mocha, green bean, Italian roast, French vanilla, gingerbread cookie, cardamom bun, and chocolate caramel, which are gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

Additionally, several major companies are heavily investing in developing better extraction methods, freeze-drying techniques, and flavor preservation technologies, thus providing a boost to the market. Other factors, such as ongoing developments in organized distribution channels, celebrity endorsements and marketing, and the advent of home delivery models, are also influencing the market across GCC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Instant Coffee Manufacturers in GCC:

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Strauss Group Ltd

Tata Global Beverages Limited

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Breakup by Product Type:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Jar

Sachet

Others

Breakup by Flavored/Unflavored:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Business to Business

Independent Retailers

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Institutional Users

Home Users

Breakup by Country:

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

