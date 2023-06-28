GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market Size: Industry, Share, Growth, Trends Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the GCC personal luxury goods market size reached US$ 9.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Personal luxury goods represent high-end and premium items, which include apparel, cosmetics, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories, perfumes, etc., that are mostly desired and associated with wealthy people. These products are designed with superior-quality materials and craftsmanship. Personal luxury goods prove to be extremely durable, offer high-value aesthetics, mostly come with an extended warranty period, and have a high-income elasticity of demand. Consequently, personal luxury goods are extensively preferred by consumers in GCC.

GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market Trends:

The increasing globalization and the elevating presence of international luxury brands are among the key factors driving the GCC personal luxury goods market. In addition to this, the emerging trend of western fashion and the growing working women population are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the expanding tourism sector and the escalating relaxation of trade barriers with numerous developed countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the development of online platforms that retail a comprehensive range of personal luxury items and the inflating investments by leading market players on innovative social media marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements to promote consumer awareness and increase sales are also positively influencing the market across the country.

Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward limited capsule collections and fashion drops, the rising expenditure by manufacturers on authentication procedures and quality checks for ensuring a safe and reliable environment for customers, and the launch of several advance technologies which are adopted to maintain brand value and reduce the risk of product replication by counterfeiters are expected to propel the GCC personal luxury goods market over the forecasted period.

GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Burberry Group PLC, Chanel S.A., Estee Lauder Companies, Giorgio Armani SpA, Kering S.A., Loreal, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group PLC, Prada Group, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group, and Versace.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, gender, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Breakup by Type:

Accessories

Apparel

Watch and Jewellery

Luxury Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Female

Male

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mono-brand Stores

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

