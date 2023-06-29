GCC Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Growth, Regional Demand, Top Companies and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Refrigerated Transport Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC refrigerated transport market size reached US$ 398.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 572.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

GCC Refrigerated Transport Market Overview:

Refrigerated transport is the transportation of perishable goods under controlled temperature conditions to ensure their freshness and quality. It involves the use of specialized vehicles, containers, and storage facilities that are equipped with refrigeration systems to maintain the required temperature range throughout the journey. It also involves the use of insulated packaging materials, refrigerants, or dry ice to maintain the necessary temperature during transit. The primary purpose of refrigerated transport is to preserve and protect sensitive products, such as food items, from temperature variations that could lead to spoilage, degradation, or loss of efficacy. They help transport perishable food items such as meat, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy product, fish, confectionery, and bakery products. They also ensure the year-round availability of seasonal goods.

GCC Refrigerated Transport Market Trends:

The increasing demand for perishable commodities is driving the market in Gcc. Moreover, the rising prevalence of foodborne diseases and growing health consciousness among consumers are catalyzing the market. Besides, the development of modern cold storage facilities and warehouses equipped with advanced refrigeration systems is supporting the growth of the market. Along with this, advancements in refrigeration technology, including the use of advanced insulation materials, temperature monitoring systems, and telematics solutions, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of refrigerated transport, this is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the government has implemented stringent regulations and standards related to temperature control and food safety, this is providing a boost to the market across GCC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mode of Transportation:

Refrigerated Road Transport

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Breakup by Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air-Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Cryogenic Systems

Breakup by Temperature:

Single-Temperature

Multi-Temperature

Breakup by Application:

Chilled Food Products Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Products Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Others

Frozen Food Products Frozen Dairy Products Processed Meat Products Fish and Seafood Products Others

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

