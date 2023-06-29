GCC Sanitary Napkin Market Trends 2023, Leading Companies Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The GCC sanitary napkin market size reached US$ 516.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 688.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.88% during 2023-2028.

GCC Sanitary Napkin Market Overview:

A sanitary napkin is an absorbent item designed to be worn by individuals who menstruate. It is used to manage menstrual flow and provide comfort and protection during menstruation. It is manufactured by using multiple layers of absorbent material, such as cotton, wood pulp, or synthetic fibers, which are designed to quickly soak up menstrual fluid. It serves as a reliable ally, providing both physical comfort and emotional reassurance during this natural biological process. Additionally, it offers a convenient and discreet solution for menstrual hygiene. Its design and structure vary to accommodate different needs and lifestyles, ranging from thin and discreet pads for light days to thicker, more absorbent options for heavier flows.

GCC Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among females regarding the maintenance of personal hygiene is driving the market in GCC. Along with this, the governments are implementing various initiatives to spread awareness among women about feminine hygiene, thus supporting the growth of the market.

Moreover, continual technological advancements, including the emergence of super-absorbent fiber technology and the proliferation of sanitary pad subscription plans provided by various companies, are providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, the rising environmental consciousness among individuals has led to an increased demand for eco-friendly and sustainable menstrual hygiene products, which in turn is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

