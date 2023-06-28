GCC Silica Sand Market Size, Industry Analysis 2023-2028

The GCC silica sand market size reached US$ 370.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 575.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90% during 2023-2028.

What is Silica Sand?

Silica sand, also known as quartz sand, industrial sand, or white sand, is a kind of sand that is mainly comprised of silica and oxygen. It offers improved strength, high silica content, enhanced resistance to heat and chemical reactions, etc. As a result, silica sand is extensively utilized in foundries and coal-burning boilers, road construction, glass making, oil and water filtration, sandblasting, industrial casting, etc. It also finds widespread applications in the hydraulic fracturing process.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the GCC Silica Sand Industry?

The escalating demand for glass, on account of the expanding automotive industry, is among the primary factors driving the GCC silica sand market. In line with this, the increasing utilization of hybrid guide plates, solar control glazing, lightweight glazing, and advanced nanotechnological processes in flat glass production is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preferences towards naturally available shale gas from crude oil are also augmenting the product demand, since the shale gas extraction process requires silica sand as a proppant. In addition to this, the growing number of infrastructural projects, the elevating requirement for high-grade construction materials in the residential and commercial sectors, and the inflating demand for foundry sand are expected to bolster the GCC silica sand market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Al-Rashed Cement Company

Alsalam Almasi

BMS Factories

Delmon Group

Gulf Minerals & Chemicals LLC

Majd Al Muayad

Mitsubishi Corporation

Muadinoon

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

End Use Insights:

Glass Industry

Hydraulic Fracturing

Foundry

Filtration

Abrasives

Others

Country Insights:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

