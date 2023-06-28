GCC Telemedicine Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Telemedicine Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the GCC telemedicine market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during 2023-2028.

Telemedicine refers to the process of delivering healthcare services over spatial distances using information and communication technology (ICT). It facilitates the exchange of valid information to support research and evaluation, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases and injuries, as well as the education of medical students. It is gaining traction in the GCC region as it assists in increasing access to cost-effective, high-quality medical services in rural communities that lack proper healthcare infrastructure.

GCC Telemedicine Market Trends:

Significant growth in the adoption of digital health solutions for personalized and precise treatment represents one of the primary factors influencing the demand for telemedicine in the GCC region. Telemedicine enables early diagnosis and better treatment, thereby improving the quality of life of patients with chronic conditions. Aside from that, with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and growing concerns about pandemic spread, telemedicine is widely used in remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing use of smart devices is anticipated to catalyze the adoption of telemedicine solutions across the region.

GCC Telemedicine Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre, Aster DM Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., GE Healthcare( General Electric Company), GRANTEQ LLC, Health at Hand, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Life Gulf Assistance and Okadoc Technologies FZ-LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, communication technology, hosting type, application, and end-user.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Teleneurology

Telepsychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

