GCC Telemedicine Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Telemedicine Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the GCC telemedicine market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during 2023-2028.
Telemedicine refers to the process of delivering healthcare services over spatial distances using information and communication technology (ICT). It facilitates the exchange of valid information to support research and evaluation, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases and injuries, as well as the education of medical students. It is gaining traction in the GCC region as it assists in increasing access to cost-effective, high-quality medical services in rural communities that lack proper healthcare infrastructure.
GCC Telemedicine Market Trends:
Significant growth in the adoption of digital health solutions for personalized and precise treatment represents one of the primary factors influencing the demand for telemedicine in the GCC region. Telemedicine enables early diagnosis and better treatment, thereby improving the quality of life of patients with chronic conditions. Aside from that, with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and growing concerns about pandemic spread, telemedicine is widely used in remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing use of smart devices is anticipated to catalyze the adoption of telemedicine solutions across the region.
GCC Telemedicine Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre, Aster DM Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., GE Healthcare( General Electric Company), GRANTEQ LLC, Health at Hand, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Life Gulf Assistance and Okadoc Technologies FZ-LLC.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, communication technology, hosting type, application, and end-user.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
- Video Conferencing
- mHealth Solutions
- Others
Breakup by Hosting Type:
- Cloud-Based and Web-Based
- On-Premises
Breakup by Application:
- Teleconsultation and Telementoring
- Medical Education and Training
- Teleradiology
- Telecardiology
- Teleneurology
- Telepsychiatry
- Tele-Dermatology
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Providers
- Patients
- Payers
- Others
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
