Gene Therapy Market Size Hit US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028

The global gene therapy market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.39% during 2023-2028.

Gene therapy is a technique of preventing and treating a disease by modifying the expression of mutated genes or altering the biological properties of living cells. It replaces the disease-causing gene or adds a new gene to cure disease and improve the body’s ability to fight against various diseases. At present, various gene therapy products, such as viral vectors, bacterial vectors, and patient-derived cellular gene therapies, are used to treat numerous diseases, including cancer, diabetes, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Gene Therapy Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of inherited diseases and acquired disorders. In addition, the rising incidences of genetic disorders, such as muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, in children and young adults represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, scientists and researchers are developing new gene therapies to treat a broad range of chronic pain conditions, such as lower back pain and rare neuropathic pain disorders. This, coupled with the introduction of favorable government initiatives to develop effective gene therapies to treat cancer, is positively influencing the market growth.

For instance, in March 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Abecma, a cell-based gene therapy to treat patients with multiple myeloma. Moreover, the leading market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the market, which is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Mustang Bio Inc. (Fortress Biotech Inc.), Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc, UniQure N.V. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, gene type, vector type, delivery method and application

Breakup by Gene Type:

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide Gene

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Others

Breakup by Vector Type:

Viral Vector Adenoviruses Lentiviruses Retroviruses Adeno-Associated Virus Herpes Simplex Virus Poxvirus Vaccinia Virus Others

Non-Viral Techniques Naked and Plasmid Vectors Gene Gun Electroporation Lipofection Others



Breakup by Delivery Method:

In-Vivo Gene Therapy

Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy

Breakup by Application:

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

