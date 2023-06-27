Generative AI Market Trends, Industry Growth, Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is The Generative AI Market:

The global generative AI market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.01% during 2023-2028.

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI refers to a technology that utilizes machine learning (ML) algorithms and artificial intelligence to enable devices to create new digital texts, videos, images, audio, or code. It is operated by solutions that can determine the underlying pattern of the input and develop identical outputs. In addition to this, generative AI offers various benefits, such as the creation of innovative, high-quality content, improved comprehension of abstract theories, enhanced identity protection, decreased financial and reputational risks, etc. As a result, this solution finds widespread across several sectors, including healthcare, robotics, media and entertainment, BFSI, IT, etc.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/generative-ai-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Generative AI Industry:

The extensive utilization of artificial intelligence-integrated systems across various verticals for enhancing productivity and agility and the expanding information technology (IT) industry are among the primary factors fueling the generative AI market. Besides this, the escalating demand for this technology in the entertainment and media sector for the smart processing of low-resolution videos and images is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for generative AI in the healthcare industry for manufacturing several products, such as organic molecules and prosthetic limbs from scratch, using 3D printing solutions is also propelling the global market.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of this technology to assist chatbots in boosting customer satisfaction and holding effective conversations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the incorporation of this solution across the BFSI sector for synthetic data generation, trading prediction, fraud detection, and risk factor modeling is also boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating need for this technology to produce digital artworks using only text-based descriptions and create virtual worlds in the metaverse is expected to bolster the generative AI market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

D-ID

Google LLC

MOSTLY AI Inc.

OpenAI

Rephrase.ai

Synthesia

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6374&flag=F

Generative AI Market Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Offering Type:

Image

Video

Speech

Others

Breakup by Technology Type:

Autoencoders

Generative Adversarial Networks

Others

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Generative Intelligence

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Also Read: