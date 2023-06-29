Generic Drugs Market Demand 2023, Analysis Key Players, Size, Share and Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Generic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global generic drugs market size reached US$ 343.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 460.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during 2023-2028.

Generic Drugs Market Overview:

A generic drug is a medication that is developed to be chemically and therapeutically equivalent to a brand-name drug, also known as the reference drug. It is produced and marketed after the patent protection of the brand-name drug expires. It contains the same active ingredients, has the same dosage form and strength, and is administered in the same way as the brand-name drug. It is also absorbed and distributed in the body at a similar rate and to a similar extent as the reference drug. It undergoes elaborate testing, examination, and approval procedures to maintain its safety, quality, and effectiveness. It plays a vital role in providing affordable healthcare options to patients and healthcare systems. It is commercially available as paracetamol, cefixime, amoxicillin, ofloxacin, metformin, and metoprolol.

Global Generic Drugs Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for generic drugs as they are reliable and affordable presents one of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising prevalence of various health complications in individuals, such as diabetes, arthritis, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing cost of medical expenses is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising investments by the governing agencies of various countries in developing affordable drugs to treat various life-threatening diseases and provide quality healthcare services to patients are supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing availability of generic drugs capable of treating various rare diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, cystic fibrosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising availability of generic oncology drugs to treat a wide range of cancers is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapy Area:

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

Breakup by Drug Delivery:

Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical

Inhalers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

