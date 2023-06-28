Geraniol Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “geraniol production cost report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Geraniol.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Request For Free Sample: https://procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/geraniol/request-sample

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Geraniol production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Geraniol Production Process:

1. Geraniol Production Cost From beta-pinene: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Geraniol industrial production across Geraniol manufacturing plants. To produce geraniol, the process starts with pyrolysis of beta-pinene to create myrcene. Then, hydrogen chloride is added to the myrcene with cuprous chloride as the catalyst, along with a quaternary ammonium salt. This combination leads to the formation of geranyl chloride, neryl chloride, and linalyl chloride. Next, sodium formate or sodium acetate is included with a phase transfer catalyst to convert the crude mixture of chlorides into acetates. These acetates are then saponified to form the relevant alcohol, which is further fractionated to ultimately produce geraniol.

Request For Free Sample: https://procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/geraniol-production-from-beta-pinene/requestsample

Product Definition:

Geraniol is a sweet-smelling, oily liquid that ranges from colorless to pale yellow. With a molecular weight of 154.25 g/mol and a molecular formula of C10H18O, it can be found in almonds and many essential oils, including geranium and palmarosa oil. It is commonly used in perfumes and flavors such as peach, raspberry, and lemon as a flavoring agent. Geraniol is a type of alcohol that belongs to the monoterpenoid family. It is the main ingredient in rose, palmarosa, and citronella oils and can also be found in small quantities in geranium and lemon essential oils.

Market Drivers:

Geraniol has many applications in several industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. The demand for cosmetic products like soap, personal care items, and detergents largely drives the growth of the geraniol market. In addition, geraniol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as an anti-erythrogenic drug, which has led to significant growth in this sector. The use of geraniol in medicine has also been linked to health benefits, such as the treatment of pancreatic cancer and lymphoblastic, further contributing to its market growth. However, some drugs containing geraniol may have negative effects on the human body, including depression, joint and back pain, and weight gain. Despite these potential drawbacks, geraniol remains a crucial component in the production of cosmetic and perfume products due to its high manufacturing significance as a monoterpene and plant polyamine.

Looking for an exhaustive and personalised report that could significantly substantiate your business?

Although Procurement Resource leaves no page unfurled in terms of the rigorous research for the commodities that make the heftiest base of your business, we incline more towards tailoring the reports per your specificities. All you need is one-to-one consulting with our seasoned consultants to comprehend the prime parameters you are looking to pin your research on.

Some of the common requests we receive from our clients include:

Adapting the report to the country/region where you intend to establish your plant.

Adjusting the manufacturing capacity of the plant according to your needs.

Customizing machinery suppliers and costs to meet your requirements.

Providing additional information to the existing scope based on your needs.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertakes extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele.

Procurement Resource work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. As a team of experts, we also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with updated and reliable data.

We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate so that they can form strategies that ensure their optimum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA