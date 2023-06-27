Ghee (Clarified Butter) Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Ghee (Clarified Butter) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global ghee market size reached US$ 49.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Ghee Industry Outlook:

Ghee refers to a clarified butter that is manufactured by heating butter to separate the milk solids and water, leaving behind pure golden fat. It has a rich and nutty flavor with a higher smoke point and a longer shelf life. It can be heated to higher temperatures without burning or producing harmful compounds. It is ideal for sautéing, frying, and deep-frying, as it retains its nutritional properties and imparts a delicious taste to the food. It is also lactose-free and can be consumed by individuals with lactose intolerance. It is a good source of healthy saturated fats and contains fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E, and K, that assist in enhancing various bodily functions, including immune system support, vision health, and bone health. It is also rich in conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fatty acid with potential anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Global Ghee Industry Demand:

At present, the growing consumption of ghee, as it promotes digestion, improves nutrient absorption, and enhances the functioning of the digestive system, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. Besides this, ghee is considered beneficial for maintaining a healthy weight, as it is believed to stimulate metabolic processes of the body, which is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing popularity of ghee around the world due to its unique flavor and taste is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of ghee is strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Players Included in Global Ghee Market Research Report:

SMC Group – Madhusudan

Amul

KMF

VRS Foods

Nestle

RSD Group (Gopaljee)

Breakup by source:

Cow Ghee

Buffalo Ghee

Mixed Ghee

Breakup by End-use:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Onvenience stores

Speciality stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

