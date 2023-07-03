Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global glaucoma therapeutics market size reached US$ 7.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% during 2023-2028.

Glaucoma therapeutics are various treatment alternatives for primary angle-closure (PAC) and primary open-angle (POA) glaucoma. The disease is characterized by systemic changes in the optic nerves that generally lead to blindness and visual loss. Glaucoma therapeutics can be initiated using topical eye drops, which mainly consist of prostaglandin analogs, cholinergic, beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, alpha-adrenergic agonists, etc. They minimize fluid production in the eyes, thereby reducing the intraocular pressure (IOP). This is followed by the traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both, that utilize several products, including polymer-based contact lenses, drug-eluting punctal plugs, implantable extended-release devices, microneedle injections, etc. Glaucoma therapeutics find widespread applications in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmic clinics, etc.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dry eye, cataract, etc., and the expanding geriatric population who are more susceptible to such diseases, are primarily driving the glaucoma therapeutics market. Besides this, the increasing consumer inclination towards laser surgeries is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of advanced glaucoma diagnostic techniques and numerous technological advancements in healthcare sector are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of innovative prostaglandin analogs combined with two or more drugs to control the high levels of intraocular pressure (IOP) is anticipated to fuel the glaucoma therapeutics market over the forecasted period.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SIFI SpA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on region, drug class, indication and end user.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Prostaglandin Analogs

Beta Blockers

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

others

Breakup by Hint:

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

