Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth 2023-2028

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Overview 2023-2028

The global coffee pods and capsules market size reached US$ 25.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028. The growing demand for instant coffee with exotic and specialty flavor blends, increasing consumption of coffee among the masses, and easy availability of coffee pods and capsules via online and offline organized retail channels represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Coffee pods and capsules are compact individual servings containing pre-packaged portions of coffee. These units comprise a sealed filter filled with ground coffee, encased in either plastic or aluminum. They are intended for use with specific coffee machines or systems that support these pods or capsules. These convenient and reliable coffee-making solutions eliminate the requirement for manual grinding, measuring, and brewing. They come in a wide range of flavors, strengths, and blends, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trends and Drivers:

The global demand for coffee pods and capsules is being fueled by several key factors. Firstly, the growing trend among consumers to prefer coffee is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power. Secondly, the expansion of commercial spaces such as cafeterias, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, and hotels, which offer a wide range of coffee options with unique and specialty flavors, is contributing to market growth. Additionally, the convenience of purchasing coffee pods and capsules through online shopping websites and applications is playing a significant role. These platforms offer a vast selection, quick shipping, discounted deals, and various payment options, making coffee pods and capsules more accessible to consumers and positively impacting the market.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Caffè d’Italia srl, Dualit Limited, illycaffè S.p.A. (Gruppo illy Spa), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Melitta, Nestlé S.A., Peet’s Coffee (Jacobs Douwe Egberts), Strauss Group Ltd. (Strauss Holdings Ltd.), The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, packaging material and distribution channel..

Type Insights:

Pods

Capsules

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the coffee pods and capsules market based on the type. This includes pods and capsules. According to the report, capsules represented the largest segment.

Packaging Material Insights:

Conventional Plastic

Bioplastics

Fabric

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the coffee pods and capsules market based on the packaging material. This includes conventional plastic, bioplastics, fabric, and others.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the coffee pods and capsules market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Europe was the largest market for coffee pods and capsules. Some of the factors driving the Europe coffee pods and capsules market included easy availability of coffee pods and capsules via numerous distribution channels, inflating disposable income levels, the presence of established café culture, etc.

