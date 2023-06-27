Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size To Reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2028

The global data center liquid cooling market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.38% during 2023-2028.

Data center liquid cooling is used for maintaining the temperature of hardware, including memory, discs, central processing units (CPUs), etc., in non-conductive dielectric liquids that serve as coolants for the system. It enables operators to build smaller facilities and accommodate processing-intensive edge deployments at restricted places. Data center liquid cooling offers improved thermal transmission qualities and reduced energy output as compared to air cooling systems. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications in several industries, such as oil and gas, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, etc.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing digitization and the widespread adoption of cloud computing systems in numerous organizations are primarily augmenting the data center liquid cooling market. Furthermore, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies across various countries to promote the use of green data centers and minimize carbon footprints is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing number of data centers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of next-generation processors that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is also bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the escalating demand for liquid cooling systems in the telecommunications sector to enable consumers to install more communication equipment is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the rising focus of leading manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand the market position by offering unlimited scalability of collocation space and power for business enterprises and hyper-scale cloud operators for better operation management of cloud clusters is expected to fuel the data center liquid cooling market in the coming years.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alfa Laval AB

Asetek A/S

Asperitas

Chilldyne

CoolIT Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope

Lenovo Group Limited

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Group Corp.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Breakup by Component:

Solution Direct Liquid Cooling Indirect Liquid Cooling

Services Design and Consulting Installation and Deployment Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Data Center Type:

Large Data Centers

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Breakup by End Use:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Hyperscale Data Centers

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Research and Academic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

