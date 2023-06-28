Global Human Identification Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Human Identification Market Overview 2023-2028

The global human identification market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

Human identification refers to the process of verifying or establishing a person’s identity. It involves employing various methods and techniques to confirm individuals’ identities based on their unique characteristics, traits, or attributes. This includes the use of body part detectors to recognize features like lips, faces, heads, shoulders, fingerprints, and palms. Additionally, advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), capillary electrophoresis, rapid DNA analysis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid purification, and extraction are utilized in this process.

Global Human Identification Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of human identification in law enforcement and forensic investigations. DNA analysis and fingerprint matching are being widely employed to identify suspects and establish links between individuals and crime scenes, driving market expansion worldwide. Furthermore, the adoption of human identification in border control and immigration processes is on the rise, facilitating identity verification, detection of fraudulent documents, and screening for security threats among travelers. This favorable trend is further contributing to the market’s growth.

Global Human Identification Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product & service, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Product & Service:

Instruments

Assay Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction

Capillary Electrophoresis

Rapid DNA Analysis

Others

Breakup by Application:

Forensic Applications

Paternity Testing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers, Academic and Government Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

