Global Medical Display Market Size, Share, Industry Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Medical Display Market Overview 2023-2028
The global medical display market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.
A medical display refers to a specialized monitor or screen designed for the purpose of viewing and examining medical images. Its primary objective is to fulfill the unique requirements of accurately presenting medical images with the highest level of precision. The medical display surpasses expectations by providing exceptional color accuracy, brightness, contrast, and image resolution, ensuring the precise visibility of delicate details and anomalies within medical images. This technology plays a crucial role for healthcare professionals who heavily depend on medical imaging for activities like diagnosing, planning treatments, and monitoring patient progress. Medical displays are extensively utilized in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and research facilities.
Global Medical Display Market Trends and Drivers:
The global demand for medical displays is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and viral infections, including pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. This is further fueled by a growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the advantages of early diagnosis and treatment for these chronic conditions, resulting in market growth. The market is also benefiting from the expanding elderly population, who are more vulnerable to various medical conditions such as cancer and asthma. Additionally, the rising adoption of personalized treatment options and point-of-care (POC) testing is strengthening the market.
Global Medical Display Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key Players covered in this report are: Advantech Co. Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Dell Technologies Inc., EIZO Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Novanta Inc., Siemens AG, Sony Corporation and Steris Corporation.
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, device, panel size, resolution, technology, application and end user.
Breakup by Device:
- Mobile
- Desktop
- All-in-one
Breakup by Panel Size:
- Up to-22.9-inch
- 0–26.9-inch
- 0–41.9-inch
- Above-42-inch
Breakup by Resolution:
- Up to 2MP
- 1 to 4MP
- 1 to 8MP
- Above 8MP
Breakup by Technology:
- Light Emitting Diode (LED)
- Backlit Liquid Crystal Display
- Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Display
- Cold Cathode Fluorescent Light (CCFL)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Digital Pathology
- Multi-modality
- Surgical
- Radiology
- Mammography
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centres
- Community Healthcare
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
