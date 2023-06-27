Global Pin And Sleeve Devices Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Overview 2023-2028

The global pin and sleeve devices market size reached US$ 77.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 107.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

Pin and sleeve devices play a crucial role in electrical power distribution systems, ensuring secure and dependable connections across a range of industrial and commercial applications. These devices comprise plug connectors and receptacles that incorporate precise alignment pins and spring-loaded sleeves. Their primary function is to withstand challenging weather conditions and guarantee safe electrical connections by safeguarding against moisture, dust, and accidental disconnections. By providing reliable and robust electrical connections, they contribute significantly to operational efficiency and safety in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, marine, and entertainment. Furthermore, pin and sleeve devices offer high current-carrying capacities and exhibit resistance to corrosion, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Global Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

The demand for secure and reliable electrical connections is growing due to the increasing importance placed on safety, efficiency, and durability in electrical power distribution systems. Stringent safety regulations and standards in various industries further drive the need for robust connections that minimize the risk of electrical hazards and ensure compliance with safety regulations. Additionally, the market is propelled by the growing emphasis on efficient power distribution and energy management. The adoption of industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) also contributes to the increasing demand for pin and sleeve devices. Furthermore, market growth is supported by infrastructure expansion projects such as the construction of commercial buildings, data centers, and manufacturing facilities. Manufacturers are actively developing pin and sleeve devices with advanced materials to ensure excellent performance in challenging environments, promoting long-lasting durability.

Global Pin and Sleeve Devices Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: ABB Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand Group, MELTRIC (Marechal Electric Group), MENNEKES Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE and WALTHER-WERKE Ferdinand Walther GmbH.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product, material and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Plug

• Connector

• Receptacle

• Inlet

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Metallic

• Non-Metallic

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Gas

• Energy and Power

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

