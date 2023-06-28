Global Specialty Malt Market Size, Share, Growth & Report Analysis 2023-2028

Global Specialty Malt Market Overview 2023-2028

The global specialty malt market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Specialty malt is created through the germination of barley grains and is available in three distinct types: crystal or caramel malt, roasted malt, and dark malt. This particular malt variety contains beneficial elements such as fibers, proteins, essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that contribute to the body’s protection against oxidative stress. To produce specialty malt, the malting process involves carefully adjusting moisture levels, time duration, and temperature. It can then be dried in a kiln, roasted in a drum, or subjected to a combination of both methods. In the brewing industry, specialty malt is widely utilized to enhance the color, aroma, and delectable caramel flavor of beers and worts.

Global Specialty Malt Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is currently witnessing substantial growth, propelled by multiple factors. One of the key drivers is the surging demand for specialty malt, driven by the rising popularity of beer consumption among the general population. Additionally, the market shows promising prospects as specialty malt finds increased application in the production of various non-alcoholic beverages, such as Malta. Another contributing factor is the growing trend of serving alcoholic beverages at a wide range of events, including anniversaries, weddings, and housewarmings, which further stimulates market expansion. The use of specialty malt in bakeries and confectioneries is also on the rise, providing further impetus to market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for beer in establishments like hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars serves as an additional catalyst for market expansion.

Global Specialty Malt Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Boortmalt (Société Coopérative Agricole Axereal), Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, Crisp Malting Group Limited, Great Western Malting Co. (United Malt Group), IREKS GmbH (J. Ruckdeschel & SÖHne Gmbh & Co. Kg), Malteurop Groupe S.A. (SCA VIVESCIA Industries), Muntons plc, Rahr Corporation, Simpsons Malt Limited, The Soufflet Group and Viking Malt AB.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product, source, form and application.

Breakup by Product:

Caramelized Malt

Roasted Malt

Breakup by Source:

Wheat

Rye

Barley

Breakup by Form:

Dry Malt

Liquid Malt

Breakup by Application:

Brewing

Distilling

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages

Baking

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

