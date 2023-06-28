Glycine Production Cost Report 2023: Price Trend Analysis and Forecast 2028 | Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Glycine Production Cost Analysis 2023-2028: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” provides the necessary information needed to enter the glycine industry. Based on the most recent economic data, the study provides in-depth insights into pricing, margins, utility expenses, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements, and basic process flow. The techno-economic report offers the latest information about the value-chain and demand-supply scenario. The data is collated after consulting various glycine manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers dispersed across the local and international markets. The study is a must-read for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants, and company strategists. It will help them better comprehend the glycine industry dynamics and make data-backed business decisions.

Glycine refers to an amino acid that comprises hydrogen atoms as its side chain. It appears as white crystals and acts as a nutraceutical, a fundamental metabolite, a micronutrient, and a neurotransmitter. It is considered the building block of proteins and is commonly used as amino acids to produce proteins in the human body, animals, and several mammals.

Glycine is one of the three proteinogenic amino acids that the human body uses to make glutathione which is a type of antioxidant component that aids in protecting the cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It is widely employed in numerous industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, cosmetic and personal care, etc.

The increasing usage of USP-grade glycine by pharmaceutical manufacturers for the gastric absorption of drugs such as aspirin is primarily driving the glycine market across the globe. In addition to this, the growing utilization of glycine in the treatment of mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, as it acts as a neurotransmitter to stimulate the brain cells, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the escalating demand for glycine in the food and beverage sector, owing to the rising popularity of ready-to-cook food and fast food, is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating adoption of glycine in the preparation of animal feed additives is creating a positive outlook for the global market. Furthermore, the inflating need for glycine in cosmetic products as hair and skin conditioning agents is expected to bolster the glycine market in the coming years.

Study Metric Particulars Product Glycine Production Cost Analysis Market Size Estimation 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Report Coverage Market Overview Historical and Current Performance Market Projections COVID-19 Impact Analysis Major Segments Key Regions Price Trends Product Margins

Manufacturing Process Product Overview Detailed Process Flow Various Types of Unit Operations Involved Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Production Cost Analysis Raw Material Cost Analysis Utility Cost Analysis Operating Cost Analysis Capital Cost Analysis Total Production Cost

The following technical and economic aspects are included in the report:

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

