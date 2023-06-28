Gorlin Syndrome Market: Epidemiology, Trends, Demand, Share, Size (2023-2033)

IMARC Group has recently released a report titled “Gorlin Syndrome Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Size, Share, and Future Forecast (2023-2033)” that presents a comprehensive assessment of the gorlin syndrome market size. The report provides an extensive overview of the latest market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry outlook, as well as an in-depth analysis of the disease landscape, market scenario, and growth trends. Furthermore, the report offers an analysis of competitors, regional markets, and recent advancements in the global market. It also sheds light on crucial segments and market drivers, along with challenges faced by industry players. This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders who want to gain valuable insights into the gorlin syndrome market.

Gorlin syndrome, also referred to as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome (NBCCS), is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the presence of skeletal, ophthalmologic, and neurologic abnormalities. It mainly affects the skin, bones, and other systems of the body. Individuals suffering from this illness might have numerous basal cell nevi, which are benign skin growths resembling small, flesh-colored, or brownish bumps. Some of the common symptoms of the ailment include malformations of the skull and facial bones, jaw cysts, deformities of the spine, missing or extra teeth, pigmented lesions on the retina, mild intellectual disability or developmental delays, etc. Diagnosing Gorlin syndrome typically requires a combination of the patient’s clinical evaluation, medical history, and physical examination.

The elevating cases of genetic mutations, which disrupt the normal functioning of the signaling pathway involved in embryonic development and tissue maintenance, are primarily stimulating the Gorlin syndrome market. Additionally, the rising adoption of hedgehog pathway inhibitors, including vismodegib and sonidegib, to help slow down the spread of unhealthy cells, thereby preventing disease progression, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of photodynamic therapy to produce reactive oxygen species that disrupt targeted abnormal tissues is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the emerging popularity of topical medications, such as imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil cream, for treating superficial lesions that are small in size and located in low-risk areas is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for Mohs micrographic surgery, on account of its several advantages, including maximal tissue conservation, better treatment outcomes for patients, high cure rates, etc., is projected to fuel the Gorlin syndrome market over the forecasted period.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the gorlin syndrome market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the gorlin syndrome market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the gorlin syndrome market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the gorlin syndrome market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the gorlin syndrome market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

