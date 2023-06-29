Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Graphene Nanoplatelets Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global graphene nanoplatelets market size reached US$ 80.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 509.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during 2023-2028.

Graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) refer to materials with excellent electrical conductivity, planar structure, high aspect ratio, mechanical toughness, etc. Their nano-powder form, low cost, and appealing chemo-physical properties make them a suitable material choice for advanced nanocomposites. The flexible plastic substrates of GNPs polymer conductive inks help in manufacturing durable and high-performance devices, such as antennas, electromagnetic interference shielding films, compliant electrodes for energy applications, etc. Currently, researchers are using cellular substrates and advanced biodegradable materials to construct eco-friendly and sustainable product variants that aid in electronic waste management.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Trends:

The extensive utilization of GNPs for enhancing the characteristics of polymeric materials, such as paints, lubricants, thermoset composites, rubber, thermoplastic elastomers, etc., is driving the graphene nanoplatelets market. Furthermore, the expanding construction industry and the increasing use of GNPs in reinforced plastic materials and wearable electronics are augmenting the product demand. Besides this, the growing demand for GNP-based smart sensors for tactile devices and electronic robotic skins is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, various key players are using innovative approaches that bind conductive nanoflakes to smart textiles under laundry cycles and severe mechanical stresses. This assists in introducing washable and reliable GNP-based materials with advanced electrically conductive features. Apart from this, the emerging trend of miniaturization is expected to bolster the demand for GNP-based smart textiles and strengthen the market growth over the coming years.

Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACS Materials LLC, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd., Cheap Tubes, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa Plus plc, Global Graphene Group, NanoXplore Inc, Strem Chemicals Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, XGSciences and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, solution type, equipment type, type, application and industry.

Breakup by Application:

Composites

Energy and Power

Conductive Inks and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

