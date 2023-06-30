Greek Yogurt Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Greek Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global greek yogurt market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global greek yogurt market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028. Greek yogurt is a food item that is prepared by straining curd and separating it from the liquid whey. It includes protein, calcium, and vitamin-B content, probiotic properties, and low carbohydrate content that aids in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, managing diabetes, improving gastrointestinal health, and maintaining bone density. It is also added in other foods for enhancing the flavor and providing consistency and texture to the food. In comparison to regular curd, it is thicker and creamier and is widely preferred by lactose-intolerant individuals. It is available in various flavors and toppings, such as blueberry, vanilla, honey, and chocolate, and is widely used as a substitute product for sour cream, smoothies, cream cheese, and butter and has wide applications in the food and beverage industry as a preservative agent.

Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the key factors driving the global market is the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of probiotic-rich foods and the rising popularity of greek yogurt as a healthy snack due to its gluten-free and chemical-free properties is contributing to the market. In response to the escalating demand, numerous major companies are focussing on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the characteristics, taste, and nutritional value of greek yogurt, this is catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the easy availability of the product through online and offline organized distribution channels and the advent of home delivery models are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, shifting lifestyle preferences, and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Chobani LLC

Stonyfield Farm, Inc

Fage International S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Dannon

Alpina Foods

Auburn Dairy

Delta Food (Vivartia)

EasiYo

Ehrmann

Emmi Group

Glenisk

Kalypso Farms Dairy

Kri Kri

Mevgal

Muller UK & Ireland

Olympus

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Greek Yogurt

Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

