Green Data Center Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Green Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, which offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the green data center industry?

The global green data center market size reached US$ 72.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 237.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during 2023-2028.

What is green data center?

A green data center refers to a data repository, which is constructed in an eco-friendly manner for storing, managing, and distributing data to several organizations. It offers the same features and capabilities like conventional data centers; however, a green data center requires lesser energy, divides workload, and offers advanced storage experience to users. Moreover, it lowers the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-efficient power supply systems, high-efficiency HVAC, LED lighting, servers, and routers. A rapid growth in data traffic has led to the demand for green data centers across several industrial verticals.

Request Free Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-data-center-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the green data center market?

The construction and operation of green data centers utilize materials with low emissions, along with sustainable landscaping, electric or hybrid cars, waste recycling, and catalytic converters on generator backup. As organizations are seeking solutions to lower their carbon emissions, they are opting for green data centers, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, with data centers of IT organizations saturating in terms of space, power, and cooling, there is a constant need for energy-efficient data centers. Besides this, limited energy resources, strict budget constraints, and the increasing cost of electricity are also compelling organizations to opt for green data centers. Furthermore, industry giants, including Apple, Inc and Google, LLC, have invested in green data centers. This, along with further advancements in technology, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Global Green Data Center Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Technology Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Vertiv Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, data center type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Colocation Data Centers

Managed Service Data Centers

Cloud Service Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2416&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800